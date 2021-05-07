First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for First Mid Bancshares in a research note issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $794.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $168,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $29,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,395. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

