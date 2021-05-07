First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $56.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.69. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.