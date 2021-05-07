Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61,429 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LGND. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $126.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,088.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.