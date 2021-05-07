Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH opened at $173.23 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.78 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,082.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.08.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.