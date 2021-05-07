Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tronox by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

NYSE:TROX opened at $23.61 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $278,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $297,624.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,896.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

