Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,733 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 156.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after buying an additional 765,279 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Linde by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after buying an additional 688,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $296.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.86 and a 200-day moving average of $259.94. The company has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $172.76 and a fifty-two week high of $296.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.81.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

