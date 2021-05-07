Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 571,800 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 571,800 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Relx by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Relx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 23.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 62,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Relx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60,146 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relx stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RELX. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

