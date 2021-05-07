Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Luminex were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.64 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

