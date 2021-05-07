Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope Sells 6,000 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $1,041,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,087,500.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FIVN traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.25. The stock had a trading volume of 730,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.56 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.50 and a 1-year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Five9 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $960,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Five9 by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 819.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 960,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

