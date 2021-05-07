Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.75. 4,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -315.56 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.35.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,481 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,954 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

