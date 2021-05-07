Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Lowered to $296.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $333.00 to $296.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.63% from the stock’s previous close.

FVRR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.85.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $179.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.31. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $45.77 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -418.13 and a beta of 2.24.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

