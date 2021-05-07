Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flight Centre Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Flight Centre Travel Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:FGETF opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.