Flixxo (FLIXX) Hits Market Cap of $4.19 Million

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Flixxo has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. One Flixxo coin can now be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Flixxo has a market cap of $4.19 million and $15,591.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flixxo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00085390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00062333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.03 or 0.00775549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00101883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,076.41 or 0.08846684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00046356 BTC.

About Flixxo

FLIXX is a coin. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Flixxo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flixxo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flixxo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flixxo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flixxo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.