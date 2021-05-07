Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Fluidra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Santander lowered shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLUIF remained flat at $$30.50 during trading on Friday. Fluidra has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

