Flux Price Hits $0.16 (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. Flux has a total market cap of $24.15 million and $389,130.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flux has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.27 or 0.00567749 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00219954 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.00215411 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005655 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 149,610,411 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.