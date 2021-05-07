FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FMC were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214,187 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,184,000 after buying an additional 225,723 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in FMC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 898,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in FMC by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 835,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,032,000 after acquiring an additional 169,325 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.07.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $117.42 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.22.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

