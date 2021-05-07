FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $38.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

