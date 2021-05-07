Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FORR. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Forrester Research has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.56 million, a P/E ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.45.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $120.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $46,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,040.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,658 shares of company stock worth $164,712. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,559,000 after purchasing an additional 71,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

