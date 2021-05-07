Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. Forte Biosciences reported earnings of ($6.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($1.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.36) to ($1.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12.

FBRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, (FBRC) initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

FBRX opened at $32.00 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $432.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRX. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $4,611,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,367,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,602,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 40,191 shares during the period. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

