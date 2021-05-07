Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $187.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fortinet traded as high as $210.49 and last traded at $208.25, with a volume of 3772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $206.78.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,483. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.77, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.