Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FTV. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.21.

FTV stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.68. 34,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,528. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average is $69.38. Fortive has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,167 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $191,607,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 76.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,048 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 7,873.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Fortive by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,190 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

