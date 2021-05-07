Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Laurentian cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.06.

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$7.82 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$12.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 52.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$134.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,158,771.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

