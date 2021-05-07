Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.25-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0-3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.350- EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRG. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Franchise Group stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Franchise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

