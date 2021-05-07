Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.668 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

FNV opened at C$177.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$166.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$163.65. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$133.63 and a twelve month high of C$222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 12.48. The firm has a market cap of C$33.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.66.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$230.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$165.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$181.08.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.