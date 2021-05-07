Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given a C$227.00 Price Target at Cfra

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) has been assigned a C$227.00 price objective by research analysts at Cfra in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cfra’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$165.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$185.07.

TSE FNV traded up C$2.44 on Friday, hitting C$180.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,087. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$133.63 and a 1-year high of C$222.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$166.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$163.65. The firm has a market cap of C$34.40 billion and a PE ratio of 85.72.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6400002 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

