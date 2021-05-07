Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$195.00 at National Bank Financial

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$195.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$165.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$181.46.

TSE FNV traded up C$1.80 on Friday, reaching C$179.51. The company had a trading volume of 238,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,007. The firm has a market cap of C$34.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.52. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$222.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$166.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$163.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 11.80.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

