Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.58 Million

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to post $384.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $398.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $370.86 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $308.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FELE shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,783.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 over the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $86.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Earnings History and Estimates for Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

