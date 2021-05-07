Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to post $384.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $398.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $370.86 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $308.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FELE shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,783.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 over the last ninety days. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $86.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

