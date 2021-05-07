Fredrik Widlund Purchases 23,000 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £56,810 ($74,222.63).

Fredrik Widlund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CLS alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Fredrik Widlund purchased 33,000 shares of CLS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £74,580 ($97,439.25).

On Monday, March 8th, Fredrik Widlund purchased 68 shares of CLS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($195.45).

Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 243 ($3.17) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £989.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. CLS Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 163.20 ($2.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 251.50 ($3.29). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 235.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 219.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.