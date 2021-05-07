Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

FRLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.14.

NASDAQ:FRLN traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,845. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

