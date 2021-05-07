Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €65.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €65.00 ($76.47) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €67.42 ($79.32).

ETR FME opened at €64.18 ($75.51) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52-week high of €79.96 ($94.07). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €63.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

