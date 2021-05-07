Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €74.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FME. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.42 ($79.32).

Shares of ETR FME traded down €1.90 ($2.24) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €64.18 ($75.51). 1,086,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52 week high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €65.56.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

