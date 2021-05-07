Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Posts Earnings Results

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.67. 16,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,534. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18.

FSNUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

