Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) is Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s Largest Position

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,612 shares during the period. Freshpet makes up about 2.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.98% of Freshpet worth $67,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $172.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,565.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.37. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,878,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,457 shares of company stock worth $1,437,353 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.