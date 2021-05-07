Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of ULCC opened at $20.04 on Monday. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

In other news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 21,503 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $408,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $356,553,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557 in the last three months.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

