Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Shares of ULCC opened at $20.04 on Monday. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $22.00.
Frontier Group Company Profile
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.
