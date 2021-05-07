FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FCN. Truist Securities raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Shares of FCN traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.74. 2,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.