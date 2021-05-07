FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 1,350 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. MetLife makes up approximately 1.8% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $18,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of MetLife by 677.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET stock remained flat at $$66.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 152,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,423,063. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $67.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

