Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.95 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.500-12.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.83.

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.01. 2,072,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,245. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.75.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

