Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.
NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -78.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $25.07.
In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057. 14.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Funko by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
