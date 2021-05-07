Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -78.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $25.07.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057. 14.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Funko by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

