FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issued By Colliers Securities

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortinet in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the software maker will earn $2.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Fortinet’s FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.26.

Fortinet stock opened at $206.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $211.75.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $1,466,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,525 shares of company stock worth $11,429,483 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

