FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Alexander’s, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alexander’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $19.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $19.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.87 EPS.

Get Alexander's alerts:

ALX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

ALX opened at $280.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.62. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $223.02 and a twelve month high of $308.39.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is 92.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 180.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Alexander’s in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexander’s by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in Alexander’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.