FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Change Healthcare Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Change Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.75 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Change Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

CHNG has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $4,413,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $1,149,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Change Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $229,000.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

