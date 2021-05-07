FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Northwest Pipe Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.95%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NWPX opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $307.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $38.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

