FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issued By KeyCorp

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Storage in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $11.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.10.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.13.

Shares of PSA opened at $275.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $172.11 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.