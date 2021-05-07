FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aptose Biosciences Inc. Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.78). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APTO. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.86.

APTO opened at $4.85 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $431.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 794.7% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,030,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132,459 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,976,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,936,000 after buying an additional 3,775,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 925,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 258,149 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 477,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 132,723 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

