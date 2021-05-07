FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. Raised by Beacon Securities (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cargojet in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now anticipates that the company will earn $9.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.09.

CJT has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$246.67.

Shares of TSE:CJT traded up C$1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching C$177.39. 8,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,119. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$125.18 and a 12 month high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 822.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$174.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$200.80.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$175.50 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is 449.53%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

