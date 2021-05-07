FY2021 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Co. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Denny’s stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.01, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 322,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Denny’s by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

