FY2021 EPS Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Reduced by Northcoast Research (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $13.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.89. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.59 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.68.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $430.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.80. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $436.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

