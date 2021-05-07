FY2021 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.36. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.11 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist reduced their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Etsy stock opened at $157.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $251.86.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,430.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Etsy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,258,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Etsy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

