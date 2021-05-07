FY2021 EPS Estimates for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Increased by Analyst

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Harsco in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSC. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

HSC stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. Harsco has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

