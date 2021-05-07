FY2021 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $7.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.61. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

ZBH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.08.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $108.78 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,082.76, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

